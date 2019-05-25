Hwy 17 Wawa to Dubreuilville is Closed

Details are sketchy but Highway 17 between Wawa and White River is closed. Wawa-news has called the North Bay Communications Centre and we are waiting on a press release. Their media person is now in the office and writing it, no other information is available at this time.
According to Ontario511 the highway was closed at 3:39 a.m.
