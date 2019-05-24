NORPRO Expands acquiring Unique Data Solutions and Lucidia Technologies

NORPRO Company is pleased to announce that it has acquired Unique Data Solutions & Lucidia Technologies, and that their services are now being provided under the NORPRO Company brand.

“NORPRO started as a security and investigations firm, and we still specialize in those areas, but our clients began looking to us to solve other business problems for them, as well, so we have evolved with these opportunities,” said Brad Gregorini, NORPRO’s 39 year old President. “Now, with one call to us, companies can solve their security, technology, communications, business sales and document equipment, health & safety, and information technology pain points so that they can focus on what they do best. Started in Sault Ste. Marie, we now have customers in Sudbury, Timmins, Thunder Bay, North Bay, Wawa, Elliot Lake, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, London, and the GTA.”

After acquiring NORPRO in 2013 with 15 employees, Gregorini and his executive team have led a series of acquisitions and launched new business lines/markets, including: expanding in United States in 2014; forming a health & safety division in 2016; acquiring McClelland Johnson POS from Superior Business creating the point-of-sale division in 2017; recruiting an expert for installing alarms, cameras, telephone systems, cabling, and networking in 2017; creating a strategic partnership with Caliber Communications in Southern Ontario in 2018 and hiring a local sales manager for it; appointing a US CEO in 2018, and now acquiring Unique Data Systems & Lucidia Technologies.

“The NORPRO name is an amalgamation of the words Northern and Professionals, and with the acquisition of a well-reputed local IT firm, we extend the brand to cover a broader number of services,” said Gregorini. “We welcome Roger Lapointe, the President of Unique, and his staff to the NORPRO team. ”

“After 30 years in the IT business, I’ve been looking towards a succession plan,” said Lapointe. “Working on the deal with Brad is a great fit. We have crafted a vision for the team that will allow us to continue to do what we are best known for and to benefit our client bases. We’ll be able to offer cross benefits to each others’ clients and save them money.”

Unique Data Systems & Lucidia Technologies focus on providing IT support to SMEs without an IT department, as well as offering 2nd level expert support for enterprise clients. They offer managed services, IT infrastructure, servers, networking (security, access, policies, and traffic optimization), computers/workstations, business telephone systems, email, and Wi-Fi.

NORPRO has customers across Ontario and Michigan, including large construction projects, mine sites, and entertainment industry clients, not to mention restaurants (for Point of sale and cash registers), offices (postage machines, telephone systems, IT), and now a number of new SMEs, and brags an impressive safety record.

NORPRO has over 130 employees and is currently hiring in almost every facet of their business.

About NORPRO

Founded in 1980 in Sault Ste. Marie as a security company, NORPRO has expanded and now prides itself on being a proactive solutions company. Our full-service security company specializes in solving, anticipating, and preventing problems for our clients. Whether you’re looking for security, health & safety, business equipment, and/or information technology solutions, NORPRO has gained a reputation for being highly responsive to clients’ needs, and able to identify and eliminate businesses pain points.