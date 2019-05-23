Spring cleaning at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

Grade 1 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), with the help of their teacher Mr. Brandon Vachon-Case, cleaned the school’s soccer field last week. The grade 7 and 8 students then proceeded to clean off all the sand on the field. The students did a great job maintaining their wonderful schoolyard while also taking care of the environment.
