Nipigon OPP respond to distress call from ELB on Jackpine River

On Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:15 am, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a distress call from an emergency locator beacon on Jackpine River approximately 8 kilometres north of Highway 17.

Upon arriving at scene officers learned from a witness that a person kayaking on the river had become submerged and trapped in rocks in the rapids and did not resurface.

A search was conducted utilizing the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Aviation Services helicopter.

On Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 pm police recovered a body. The victim has been identified as Robert Sare (72) of Shuniah, Ontario.