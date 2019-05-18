Under the Same Stars: Minwaadiziwin awarded Best Exhibition or Show

On May 10, in Halifax, the Canadian Association of Science Centres announced that Science North was awarded Best Exhibition or Show – Large Institution for Under the Same Stars: Minwaadiziwin.

The planetarium show was developed in partnership with Indigenous people from across Northern Ontario and uses Indigenous worldviews to understand the common constellations visible in the night sky and the Anishinaabe stories that define them. In addition to being shown at the Science North planetarium, “Under the Same Stars: Minwaadiziwin has been presented in more than 100 Northern Ontario and First Nations communities and schools in our travelling portable planetariums.

The show, presented in an intimate setting, immersed audiences in a unique night sky experience through an Indigenous lens. Its success is a testament of the collaborative process between the Science North team and the Indigenous advisory group,” said Nicole Chiasson, Director of Education and Northern Programs at Science North. “We thank the Canadian Association of Science Centres for this award and recognize the great work of the Indigenous advisory group, the Science North creative and production teams, the Northern Ontario Indigenous narrators, musicians and NEST Immersion for their animation and visual composition work in achieving this success.

”Under the Same Stars: Minwaadiziwin is now playing at Science North. For tickets and more information visit sciencenorth.ca.

About Science North

Science North is Northern Ontario’s most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource for children and adults across the province. Science North maintains the second – and eighth- largest science centres in Canada. Science North’s attractions include a science centre, IMAX ® theatre, digital Planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth: Home of the Big Nickel. Science North, in partnership with Laurentian University, have developed North America’s first and only comprehensive Science Communication program, a joint graduate diploma program. As part of its mandate, Science North provides science experiences throughout Northern Ontario including outreach to schools and festivals, summer science camps and more, and has a permanent base in Thunder Bay providing outreach to the Northwest. Science North is an agency of the Government of Ontario. For more information, please visit sciencenorth.ca.