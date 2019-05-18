Hatching chicks at École Saint-Joseph, Wawa!

After 21 days of anxiously waiting, students from Ms. Monique Gendron’s kindergarten class observed the hatching of three small chicks at school on May 13. The children were amazed and very excited!
Now the class is waiting for the hatching of the duck eggs!
