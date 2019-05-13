OPP Investigate Fatal Fire in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation

On May 5, 2019, five bodies were located and recovered from a home that was destroyed as a result of a residential fire on Macheetao Road in the community of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation on May 2, 2019.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Services – Forensic Anthropology (OFPS) and Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) in Toronto have completed post mortem examinations and determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation. The five victims have been identified as:

Geraldine Chapman (47)

Angel McKay (12)

Carl Cutfeet (9)

Hailey Chapman (7)

Shyra Chapman (6)

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by members of the OPP North West Regional Crime Unit and OPP FIS under the direction of Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in cooperation with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.