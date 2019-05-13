Monday Morning News – May 13

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits – Flood damages continue to accumulate – today a long-term care home in Maniwaki, Que., will be evacuated today due to increased flooding in the area, forcing 67 residents out of their homes. Temiskaming Shores, Mattawa and West Nipissing have all declared states of emergency.

It was disturbing to read on CBC News about the International Biological Program that was conducted partly in Igloolik in the late 1960s and early ’70s. The book ‘Beyond the Hippocratic Oath: A Memoir on the Rise of Modern Medical Ethics’ by Dr. John B. Dossetor, (Order of Canada, 1994) speaks about his travel to Igloolik in 1972 and performing a series of skin grafts on Inuit. Dossetor does conclude that his team had not done enough to secure meaningful consent, though two of his victims say there were no attempts to reach out or apologize to those he experimented on. You can read the article here.