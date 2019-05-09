Rain at times Heavy & some Snow is expected

12:19 AM EDT Thursday 09 May 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Rain at time heavy and some wet snow today.

A strong low pressure system will track over Northeastern Ontario today. Rain or snow ahead of this system will continue early today before tapering to scattered showers or drizzle tonight into Friday.

Total precipitation amounts of 30 to 45 mm are expected however with temperatures remaining just above the freezing mark, many areas will also mix with snow. Snowfall accumulations near 5 cm is possible. Some of the snow may melt on Thursday adding to the surface water runoff. The locations which are likely to receive mostly rain are from near Wawa to New Liskeard and south.

The ground in some locations is already near saturation or remains partially frozen and as a result has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.