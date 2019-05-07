2:29 PM EDT Tuesday 07 May 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney

North Bay – West Nipissing

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay



Significant rainfall expected Wednesday night through Thursday.

A developing low pressure system will track over Northeastern Ontario on Thursday. Rain ahead of this system is expected to develop Wednesday night and continue Thursday before tapering to scattered showers Friday.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible with the heaviest rain falling Thursday during the day.

The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local conservation authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District Office.