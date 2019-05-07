From the Branch – May 7

I just viewed the May 5th Liberation Day Parade on Youtube in Wageningen, Holland and there were only about 24 Canadian veterans present with the youngest 91 and the eldest 101. But even they are looking forward to next year and the 75th celebrations. On May 4th there were silent remembrances all over the country to honor the fallen military and civilians of the WW2. Even a few places where there were only a handful of pilot and aircrew casualties, small monuments were erected and flowers laid. All the war cemeteries had remembrances and flowers laid. At some of the border cities some German families took part in the events as good neighbours.

At the Branch we are busy and at the next Membership Meeting there will be elections of officers.

The loss of our dear Comrade Joan Page is really being felt. May she rest in peace.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.