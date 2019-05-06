Monday Morning News – May 6

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 7. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 5.

News Tidbits – It has taken years and years, but finally Victoria, BC will build a wastewater treatment facility to treat its sewage instead of dumping it into the ocean. Now if we could create legislation that would force clean up the debris left behind on Wawa Lake from the ice huts.