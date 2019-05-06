Jamie “Adventureman” now unofficially Guinness World Record Holder

A number of Wawa residents have been following Jamie’s efforts. Today he succeeded in his quest to become the Guinness World Record Holder for the greatest distance covered in seven days on a treadmill. From the Adventureman facebook page,

He’s done it!!!

Jamie is now the (unofficial, until verified) world record holder of the @guinnessworldrecords record for the greatest distance covered in 7 days on a treadmill 💪💪💪

As Jamie said when he equalled the record though… records aren’t just there to be broken, they’re there to be SMASHED!!!

We had a crowd of 500+ here to watch him break the record – let’s have the same here for the finish at 1pm!

Please do keep donating at www.superherofoundation.org/donate