Fire Destroys Home in White River

Just after 10 p.m. this evening, a residence on Durham Street in White River caught fire. The White River Fire Department is currently on the scene battling the fire. Photos shared to Wawa-news by a White River resident show the building has been engulfed by flames. Wawa-news has been told that the propane tank exploded just before the firefighters arrived, and that small explosions had been heard, and that they were believed to be ammunition could be heard. It is believed that the owner of the residence is okay.

Wawa-news will continue to update as more information is known.