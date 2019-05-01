Between the Covers – May 1

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “The Au Pair” by Emma Rous, “The Silent Patient”, “The Better Sister” by Alafair Burke and “Redemption” by David Balcacci.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL ARE; “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel, “Chasing the Night” by Iris Johansen, “An Evil Mind” by Chris Carter and this week’s feature is “A Dublin Student Doctor” by Patrick Taylor (from book jacket)

In the 1930s, fresh from a stint in the Royal Navy Reserve, and against the wishes of his disapproving father, Fingal O’Reilly goes to Dublin to study medicine. Fingal and his fellow aspiring doctors face the arduous demands of Trinity College and Sir Patrick Dun’s Hospital. The hours are long and the cases challenging, but Fingal manages to find time to box and play rugby–and to romance a fetching, gray-eyed nurse named Kitty O’Hallorhan.

Dublin is a city of slums and tenements, where brutal poverty breeds diseases that the limited medical knowledge of the time is often ill-equipped to handle. His teachers warn Fingal not to become too attached to his patients, but can he truly harden himself to the suffering he sees all around him–or can he find a way to care for his patients without breaking his heart?

A Dublin Student Doctor is a moving, deeply human story that will touch longtime fans as well as readers who are meeting Doctor Fingal O’Reilly for the very first time.

INTERLIBRARY LOAN SERVICES have been suspended. Due to Doug Ford’s 50% budget cut to Public Library Services, OLSN (Ontario Library Services North and SOLS (Southern Ontario Library Services) have suspended the Interlibrary loan service. At this time, we are unable to borrow any books for our patrons. Once the effects of the budget cuts have been implemented it will be determined whether we can proceed with the interlibrary loan service.

LIBRARY HOURS: Please note that effective immediately the Wawa Public Library will be closed Monday and Fridays at 5:00 p.m.! We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC featuring Isabella Imperatori, on Saturday, May 25th from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wawa Public Library! Save the Date on your calendar. This will be an excellent afternoon with a wonderful artist who has an amazing voice and talent! We hope to see you all there! You will not be disappointed! There is no cost for this event but donations are gratefully accepted.

BOARD MEETING: The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend!

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM is well underway but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Please note there is a limit of 10 children per club. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

HOSPITAL READS: The Wawa Public Library also has a Hospital Read Program at the Lady Dunn General Hospital. This program runs every Tuesday from 1 – 3 p.m. from September to June. This service is available to all the residents in Long Term Care. Joanne Devries typically reads a humorous and seasonal short story and has been providing this program to the Long Term Care residents since her retirement from the library over 10 years ago. Joanne entertains approximately 2-6 residents every week. If you know of someone residing at the Long Term Care, that would like to participate, please let them know about the Wawa Public Library Hospital Reads!

