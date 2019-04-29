Monday Morning News – April 29

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this morning then changing to periods of rain this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain changing to periods of light snow this evening and ending before morning then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

News Tidbits – Jamie “Adventureman” attempting the record for ‘the greatest distance covered on a treadmill in 7 days’. This live feed Link is the one where you can watch the attempt. The record is 517 miles – that’s 3 marathons a day. Please, please do donate to help change sick kids’ lives at www.superherofoundation.org/donate