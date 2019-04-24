Happenings at First United Church – April 24

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church at 705-856-2926.
Thurs. Apr. 25 THRIFT SHOP
Thurs. April 25 5 – 9
Fri. April 26 1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
Sat. April 27 9 – 4
Mon. April 29 9 – 4 & 6 – 8
ALL Help is Welcome Before, During & After the Sale. Please contact Diane 705-856-4408 if YOU are available
Sun. Apr. 28 Official Board Meeting
Sat. May 11 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Alleluia! Christ is Risen!
Christ Is Risen indeed, Alleluia!
