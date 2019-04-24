Breaking News

Happenings at First United Church – April 24

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church at 705-856-2926.
Thurs. Apr.  25   THRIFT SHOP
             Thurs.    April   25   5 – 9
             Fri.         April   26   1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
             Sat.        April   27   9 – 4
                            Mon.      April   29   9 – 4 & 6 – 8
ALL Help is Welcome Before, During & After the Sale. Please contact Diane 705-856-4408 if YOU are available
Sun.     Apr.  28      Official Board Meeting
Sat.      May  11       Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Alleluia!  Christ is Risen!
Christ Is Risen indeed, Alleluia!

