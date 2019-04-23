SE OPP Chapleau – Male Charged with Mischief

On April 18, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in the Town of Chapleau, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old male, from Chapleau, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC)

The accused was subsequently released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2019 in Chapleau, Ontario. The OPP will not be releasing the name in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the following websites for more information.

Wawa and Area Victim Services: www.victimserviceswawa.ca

CHADWIC Home: www.chadwichome.com