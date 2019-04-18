Thursday Morning News – April 18

Weather – Periods of rain. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h early this morning. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget that the students from the MHS Hospitality Course are holding a fundraiser. They will be holding a Spring Cupcake Sale at the Northern Credit Union from 2 – 3 p.m.

One of the divers who helped in the rescue of the boy’s soccer team who were trapped in the cave in Thailand – was just rescued from a little cave, Mill Pond Cave in Flynn’s Lick, TN. Flown in from Florida, Ed Sorenson, a world-class diver searched and sucessfully found Josh Bratchley in a small air bell or air space. The name Flynn’s Lick is familiar to me, because Flynn’s Lick and this cave are located about five miles from where my father, Garry Stockton was born and raised on a small farm just west of Gainsboro, Tennessee on Hwy 53.