BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Robert Sanderson ( 116 pins over average )
League Playoffs are on April 26th and May 3rd, 2019. Bowler of the Year Tournament on May 10th. Players are reminded to please check the board at the Bowling Alley for the Playoff Schedule (will post when completed) and the Bowler of the Year Tournamant Participants ***
Congrats to all & Happy Bowling!
SOURCE – Robert Sanderson, Secretary / Treasurer
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Friday Night Mixed Final Regular Season Standings - April 16, 2019
- Wawa Men’s 72nd Annual Bonspiel - April 16, 2019
- Doug Ford’s budget makes life harder for Northern families - April 16, 2019