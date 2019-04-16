Breaking News

Friday Night Mixed Final Regular Season Standings

BOWLER OF THE WEEK – Robert Sanderson ( 116 pins over average )
League Playoffs are on April 26th and  May 3rd, 2019. Bowler of the Year Tournament on May 10th. Players are reminded to please check the board at the Bowling Alley for the Playoff Schedule (will post when completed) and the Bowler of the Year Tournamant Participants ***
Congrats to all & Happy Bowling!
SOURCE – Robert Sanderson, Secretary / Treasurer

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

