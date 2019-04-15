NCU Appoints Richard Adam after Al Suraci Retires

The Board of Directors of Northern Credit Union is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Adam as their next president and CEO. Mr. Adam will assume the responsibilities effective May 15, 2019, taking over for outgoing president and CEO, Mr. Al Suraci.

Since joining Northern in 1996, Mr. Adam has served the credit union in the capacity of internal auditor, chief internal auditor, vice president finance and administration and since 2010 as the senior vice president finance and administration. Prior to joining Northern Credit Union, Mr. Adam held the positions of senior audit manager for Doane Raymond, Chartered Accountants, and senior staff accountant for Coopers and Lybrand, Chartered Accountants. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting), and is a Certified Public Accountant (Chartered Accountant).

“During his years at Northern, Mr. Adam has demonstrated superior skills in the areas of strategic leadership, operational execution, and stakeholder relations,” said Mr. Tim Foster, outgoing chair, Board of Directors. He further states: “Richard is a proven leader with a solid background in Finance while demonstrating a keen understanding of what our organization will need to focus on to continue to be a strong leader in the Credit Union system. The board is confident that Mr. Adam has the background and skills required to lead our organization as we continue to move through a period of significant transformation.”

Mr. Adam will succeed Northern’s current president and CEO, Mr. Al Suraci, whose career spanned nearly 40 years in the Credit Union system.

Mr. Suraci states, “Having worked with Richard for over 22 years, I know that Richard is the right leader at the right time for Northern. I have had the distinct privilege of working with a very talented senior leadership team, and I know that their passion for excellence will only grow stronger under Richard’s leadership.”

As Mr. Adam contemplates his new role within the organization he notes, “I am honoured to have been selected as Northern’s next CEO. It has, and will continue to be, a privilege to be a part of an organization that delivers high quality services and innovative solutions to our members. We are part of an organization with a renewed vision – Engaged Members – Outstanding Experiences, and I am proud to be continuing the efforts of Mr. Suraci as we continue to work together toward a common goal.”

“The Board of Directors wishes Al happiness in his retirement and every success in his future endeavors, and looks forward to working with Richard as he takes over the leadership of Northern Credit Union,” said Mr. Foster.