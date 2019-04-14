Weather- Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.
News Tidbits – There may be traffic delays at Rabbit Lake (south of Wawa) a transport in the ditch will be unloaded and then removed by wrecker sometime today.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Sunday Morning News – April 14 - April 14, 2019
- Saturday Morning News – April 13 - April 13, 2019
- Wawa Goose Bar & Grill to Open Soon - April 12, 2019