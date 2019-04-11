Weather scheduled to turn to Snow and then to Freezing Rain

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow beginning this evening changing to ice pellets overnight and to freezing rain Friday morning.

Precipitation will move over Northern Ontario this evening. The precipitation will begin as snow heavy at times before changing to ice pellets overnight then to freezing rain Friday morning.

Snow and ice pellet amounts are forecast to be in a range from 5 to 15 cm by Friday morning. Current indications suggest that a swath from Pukaskwa National Park to Hearst is most likely to receive the heaviest snow and ice pellet amounts.

The precipitation is forecast to change to freezing rain Friday morning and may last for several hours before changing to rain Friday afternoon.

Freezing rain warnings may be required.

5:12 AM EDT Thursday 11 April 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Freezing rain overnight to Friday morning.

Precipitation will begin as snow late this afternoon or evening, then change to ice pellets. Ice pellets will change to freezing rain overnight. Freezing rain will continue for several hours before finally changing to rain Friday morning.

This winter weather is associated with a Colorado Low that will track across Northeastern Ontario Friday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.