Significant Rainfall and Freezing Rain Possible Today

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant rainfall possible today.

Rain is expected to develop this morning and persist into the overnight hours.

Rainfall amounts up to 25 mm are possible.

The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Freezing rain this afternoon into tonight.

A extended period of freezing rain or ice pellets is expected to begin near noon and may continue into early Monday morning.

Ice accretion is possible with this event. Untreated surfaces such as roads and walkways may become icy.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.