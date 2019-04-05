Mixed Curling – April 6

It is a busy week at the Curling Rink.
Teams Tom Terris and Joe McCoy will play the Mixed Championship Game on Thursday, April 11th starting at 7:30 PM. The Ladies and Men’s Curling Playoff Games will be held on Wednesday, April 10th.
On Friday, April 12th the 72nd Men’s Annual Bonspiel begins with 27 teams entered in the event.
