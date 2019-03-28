The Ladies Curling Bonspiel Parade is on Friday, March 29th at 7:30 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. Come out and see what the teams came up with for the theme of “Game Night”. The draws on Friday will start at 6:00 p.m. and continue after the parade at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feel free to come out and cheer the teams on!