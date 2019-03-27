7:56 PM EDT Wednesday 27 March 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Heavy flurries with thunderstorms early this evening.
An area of thunderstorms moving from west to east across the area will also be associated with heavy bursts of snow. Locally, up to 5 centimetres of snow are possible within an hour. Travel may be hazardous at times due to reduced visibility in heavy snow, or possibly heavy showers, this evening. Conditions will improve later this evening.
