Breaking News

EC – Heavy flurries with thunderstorms

Post Views: 148

7:56 PM EDT Wednesday 27 March 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Heavy flurries with thunderstorms early this evening.

An area of thunderstorms moving from west to east across the area will also be associated with heavy bursts of snow. Locally, up to 5 centimetres of snow are possible within an hour. Travel may be hazardous at times due to reduced visibility in heavy snow, or possibly heavy showers, this evening. Conditions will improve later this evening.

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*