Breaking News

Legion’s Public Speaking Contest

Post Views: 195

Several students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) took part in the Legion’s public speaking contest. Each participant presented their well-prepared speech leaving the judges with some very difficult decisions.

 

The school would like to congratulate Tanner Robinson who got a 1st place in the grade 1 to 3 division and Brayden Tremblay who placed 1st in the grade 4 to 6 division. Ms. Suzanne Trudel did a great job preparing each student for this contest.

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*