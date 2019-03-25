Several students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) took part in the Legion’s public speaking contest. Each participant presented their well-prepared speech leaving the judges with some very difficult decisions.
The school would like to congratulate Tanner Robinson who got a 1st place in the grade 1 to 3 division and Brayden Tremblay who placed 1st in the grade 4 to 6 division. Ms. Suzanne Trudel did a great job preparing each student for this contest.
