Breaking News

Happening at Wawa First United – March 20

Post Views: 68
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thurs    Mar.  21    Official Board Meeting – 1 p.m.
Sat.        Mar.  23   Prayer Shawl Ministry  – 3 p.m.
Mon.     Apr.  01    U.C.W.  – 7 p.m
    The God who gives us courage, who stirs our conscience and whose justice is a shining light, goes with us.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*