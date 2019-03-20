Happening at Wawa First United – March 20

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Thurs Mar. 21 Official Board Meeting – 1 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 23 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Mon. Apr. 01 U.C.W. – 7 p.m

The God who gives us courage, who stirs our conscience and whose justice is a shining light, goes with us.