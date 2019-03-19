The bonspiel will be held March 29 – 31, 2019. The cost is $220.00 per team and includes a delicious meal and live entertainment. The theme this year is Game Night.
To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell (705) 971-4256 or Denise Bussineau at (705) 856-7237.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- AMBER ALERT – York Regional Police Seeking Assistance – CANCELLED - March 19, 2019
- You Can Still Register for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel! - March 19, 2019
- Former SE OPP Sergeant becomes Staff Sergeant for East Algoma OPP - March 19, 2019