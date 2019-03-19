You Can Still Register for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel!

The bonspiel will be held March 29 – 31, 2019. The cost is $220.00 per team and includes a delicious meal and live entertainment. The theme this year is Game Night.

To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell (705) 971-4256 or Denise Bussineau at (705) 856-7237.