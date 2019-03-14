Breaking News

Picture of the Day – Mission has water!

Post Views: 794

Mar 14, 2019 @ 19:20

Well, the beautiful sun has gone, and so has the water over Silver Falls. Yesterday, the tap was turned off.

Mar 13, 2019 @ 08:40

The sun was bright yesterday, and puddles were growing everywhere. The most welcome sign of spring though is the flow of water over Silver Falls! Thanks to Eric Rogers who took this photograph.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*