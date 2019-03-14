Mar 14, 2019 @ 19:20
Well, the beautiful sun has gone, and so has the water over Silver Falls. Yesterday, the tap was turned off.
Mar 13, 2019 @ 08:40
The sun was bright yesterday, and puddles were growing everywhere. The most welcome sign of spring though is the flow of water over Silver Falls! Thanks to Eric Rogers who took this photograph.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Spring Thaw makes a mess! - March 14, 2019
- Picture of the Day – Mission has water! - March 14, 2019
- Thursday Morning News – March 14 - March 14, 2019