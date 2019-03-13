11:31 PM EDT Tuesday 12 March 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Freezing rain is expected late this evening.

Freezing rain will last for a few hours before changing to rain or drizzle overnight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.