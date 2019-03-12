William Heffern of Blind River wins $150,000

Congratulations to William Heffern of Blind River for winning $150,000 with THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game (#2124). The winning ticket was purchased at Broken Canoe Trading Post on West Street in Blind River.

THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game is an exciting new $10 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on THE BIGGER SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game has three fun ways to win:

SCRATCH – To win an instant cash prize of $10 to $150,000 or a SPIN prize. WATCH – If the prize won is SPIN, visit any OLG retail location to validate the ticket and watch the animated wheel spin on the lottery terminal screen. Every “SPIN” is a guaranteed win! SPIN prizes range from $10 to $150,000 or a BIGGER SPIN. SPIN – If the animated wheel stops on “BIGGER SPIN,” the prize won is an actual spin on THE BIGGER SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre for a guaranteed prize of $500,000 to $1,000,000!

