Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight – March 12

Agenda

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda

     

  3. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  4. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Meeting, Tuesday, February 12, 2019
  1. OLD BUSINESS
    1. Annual and Summary Reports for 2018 – Wawa Drinking Water System
    2. Remedial Action – THMs and Wawa Pilot Project Update
  2. NEW BUSINESS
    1. CS 2019-03: Report for the Month of February 2019
    2. Rotary Club of Wawa Radio Auction – Request for Waiver of Fees
    3. Rotary Club of Wawa – Request for Donations, 37th Annual Rotary Auction, April 27, 2019
    4. Seniors Expo – Request for Waiver of Fees
    5.  JM 2019-02: Report for the Month of February 2019
    6. AP 2019-03: Report for the Month of February 2019
    7. OCWA Standard of Care Training – Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., Chapleau
    8. Wawa Business Improvement Area – New Board of Directors and 2019 Budget
    9. Waive Tender Requirement for SCBA Equipment
  3. IN-CAMERA SESSION
  4. NEXT MEETING DATE
  5. MEETING CLOSE

