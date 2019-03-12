Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight – March 12

Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Meeting, Tuesday, February 12, 2019
- OLD BUSINESS
- Annual and Summary Reports for 2018 – Wawa Drinking Water System
- Remedial Action – THMs and Wawa Pilot Project Update
- NEW BUSINESS
- CS 2019-03: Report for the Month of February 2019
- Rotary Club of Wawa Radio Auction – Request for Waiver of Fees
- Rotary Club of Wawa – Request for Donations, 37th Annual Rotary Auction, April 27, 2019
- Seniors Expo – Request for Waiver of Fees
- JM 2019-02: Report for the Month of February 2019
- AP 2019-03: Report for the Month of February 2019
- OCWA Standard of Care Training – Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., Chapleau
- Wawa Business Improvement Area – New Board of Directors and 2019 Budget
- Waive Tender Requirement for SCBA Equipment
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- MEETING CLOSE
