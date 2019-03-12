Congratulations Delaney!

Wawa Figure Skating Club was represented well at the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships this past weekend. Delaney skated four programs and finished 4th in Bronze Triathlon and 16th in STAR 8.
The WFSC would like to thank Wawa for its continued support of our local athletes.
