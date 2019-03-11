New Staff at the Wawa Economic Development Office

The Wawa EDC Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Sylvia Lesage has joined the organization as Business Administrator. Sylvia brings a variety of skills and experience to the position and is a graduate of Laurentian University’s Bachelor of Business Administration program with work experience in non-profit business management, economic development and business writing. “Sylvia brings a wide variety of skills to the position that the EDC was excited to see in a new employee. Sylvia has hit the ground running to ensure during this time of staff transition at the EDC, the office continues to provide entrepreneurs and businesses with the support they need and expect,” said Andy Stevens, Chair.

After leading Wawa’s Economic Development organization for 15 years, Maury O’Neill resigned recently to take on the position of CAO-Treasurer for the Municipality of Wawa. “I have loved working with incredible leaders over the past 15 years; people who serve as selfless volunteers who strive to make a positive difference to our community’s well-being.It has been a true honour and privilege to serve the community as an employee of the EDC and I look forward to working with Sylvia as she continues to embrace and improve all the wonderful opportunities that are sitting at Wawa’s doorstep,” said Maury O’Neill.

Also departing the EDC at the end of February was Jessie Labonte, Executive Assistant. Jessie begins her maternity leave and plans to return to the EDC next year. Jessie held several positions at the EDC over the past five years and the Board and staff wish Jessie all the joy in the world as she welcomes a new baby into her family soon.

A recruitment process has begun to hire a Director of Economic Development and applications are being taken until Friday, March 15, 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Wawa EDC would like to thank Maury and Jessie for their years of dedication and outstanding performance. At the same time, the Board would also like to extend a warm welcome to Sylvia. We wish everyone the best of luck with their future endeavours.