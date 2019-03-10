EC- Blustery Night with snow

8:40 PM EDT Sunday 10 March 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Blustery night on tap.

A stiff westerly flow has developed across Northeastern Ontario in the wake of a large Colorado low which will move over Western Quebec tonight.

Most areas will receive another 2 to 5 cm of snow tonight, which will be whipped up by the gusty westerly winds, resulting in occasional blowing snow in exposed areas.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. Untreated roads will be snow covered and may be slippery. Sudden very low visibility in blowing snow is possible in exposed areas.

Conditions will slowly improve Monday as snow and occasional blowing snow come to an end.

