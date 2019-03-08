NDP Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath released the following message on International Women’s Day:

“On International Women’s Day, New Democrats recognize the many hurdles that women and girls in Ontario, Canada and across the world have overcome, and renew our efforts to keep tearing down the barriers that women and girls everywhere continue to face. This year, we’re recognizing and celebrating the fact that women lead change.

Today we celebrate our heroines, friends, sisters, mothers and colleagues who have led the charge in fighting for progress in areas like reproductive justice and workplace equity. Over the last few years, we’ve seen important movements like #MeToo and #TimesUP grow, and we’ve witnessed how, when women and their allies stand together against systems of power, exploitation and violence, we can change things for the better in this world.

At the same time, today we recommit to building a better future for every woman and girl in Ontario. A future where women can walk in their neighbourhoods alone without fear of harassment or violence, regardless of the colour of their skin, their sexual orientation, their gender expression or what they’re wearing.

We strive for a future where survivors of domestic violence have access to the resources and support they need to leave a violent situation and build a better life for themselves and their families; where the gender wage gap is eradicated; and where systemic barriers that disproportionately impact women who are Indigenous, Black, racialized, queer and trans or recent immigrants are dismantled.

Let’s come together today and every day, to build a better future that women and girls in this province deserve.

Happy International Women’s Day.”