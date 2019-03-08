Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – March 8

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 13 15
BUCKELL, Chris 2 9 14
McCOY, Joe 2 9 14
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 7 14
SPENCER, Diane 4 7 14
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise 6 5 12
HALL, Dave 7 4 13
BOYD, Katherine 7 4 14
HOFFMANN, Jim 7 4 14
Schedule for Thursday – March 21, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Hoffmann Boyd McCoy Klockars Terris
Hall Leschishin Spencer Buckell

