Mixed Curling Standings – March 8

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|13
|15
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|9
|14
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|9
|14
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|4
|7
|14
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|7
|14
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise
|6
|5
|12
|HALL, Dave
|7
|4
|13
|BOYD, Katherine
|7
|4
|14
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|7
|4
|14
|Schedule for Thursday – March 21, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|Hoffmann
|Boyd
|McCoy
|Klockars
|Terris
|Hall
|Leschishin
|Spencer
|Buckell
