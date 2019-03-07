Breaking News

OPP Search for Missing Helicopter

On March 6, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident where a female and a male from the Town of Kapuskasing, Ontario, were reported missing.

 

Police information revealed that Nicole Blais, 47-years-old and Jody Blais, 49-years-old, both from Kapuskasing, Ontario, failed to return, via helicopter, to a hanger in Fauquier, Ontario, as scheduled. They were last seen leaving Sudbury, Ontario, at 6:45 p.m., on March 4, 2019.

 

The OPP have engaged with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC). Members of the James Bay Detachments are continuing with the missing person’s investigation with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT).

 

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.

