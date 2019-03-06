Legion Need help with “Lift for the Legion” Fundraising Campaign!

The Wawa Legion is appealing for help and a tax-free financial contribution to the “Lift for the Legion” fundraising campaign. The Legion must raise $100,000 by March 31, 2019, to proceed with the project or return the federal government grant of $100,000.

The Wawa Legion supports all kinds of activities and is one of only two large meeting spaces left in the community to host weddings, funerals and social events in Wawa. A new elevator lift will ensure that persons with physical challenges and our seniors can participate in events and services taking place in the Legion Hall, including Remembrance Day, weddings, funerals and dances.

The Wawa Legion would greatly appreciate any contribution that might be made towards our “Lift for the Legion” fundraising campaign, and any donation over $100 will be publicly acknowledged on a plaque to hang in the Legion Hall. Please donate on-line or read the attached Pledge Form for details.

Yours in Comradeship,

Mary Anne Pearson, President

Royal Canadian Legion, Wawa Branch 429

Phone: 705-856-2643