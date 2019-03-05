Horwath calls for a full public inquiry into Ford’s OPP meddling

In light of the extremely disturbing news that the government has fired whistleblower and Deputy Director of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Brad Blair, NDP Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for a full public inquiry into Doug Ford’s meddling in the OPP, and the firing of Blair.

“Brad Blair is both a whistleblower and a distinguished officer with decades of exemplary service,” said Horwath. “His actions were instrumental in uncovering the extent of Doug Ford’s meddling in the hiring process of the new OPP commissioner, and shining a light on the cesspool of political interference into the OPP — including Blair’s revelation of Ford’s disgusting, possibly illegal, attempts to procure a luxury super-van off the books, secretly using public money.

“It’s absolutely shameful that Doug Ford is exacting a revenge plot against an officer who has risen to the highest rank of the OPP, who clearly was working to attempt to protect the integrity of the OPP. We need a full public inquiry to get to the bottom of this sordid mess.”

The NDP will attempt to move a motion at Queen’s Park on Tuesday to call on the cabinet to initiate a full, independent public inquiry into meddling by Doug Ford and his government into the OPP, including the firing of whistleblower Brad Blair. An inquiry initiated by cabinet would have the broadest mandate.

New Democrats have also submitted a new affidavit to request the Integrity Commissioner spark a public inquiry. If the Integrity Commissioner uses his rarely-used power to spark such an inquiry, the commissioner can compel documents and witnesses, and conduct the review in a public forum, rather than behind closed doors.

At the request of the NDP, the Integrity Commissioner is already reviewing Ford’s involvement in Taverner’s appointment as OPP commissioner.

“Ontario families deserve answers and need to know the extent of political interference into our provincial police force,” said Horwath. “Doug Ford’s meddling is dangerous, and vindictive.”