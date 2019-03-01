SJFI Bake Sale and Bottle Drive

The St. Joseph French Immersion Grade 6/7 students are having their annual Bake Sale during the Fishing Derby registration on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:00pm – 8:00pm. The students will be selling baked goods, snack and small food items perfect for a long day out on the ice. They are asking for your support to help fundraise for their graduation trip to Ottawa, Montreal and Québec. The students will also be hosting a Bottle Drive on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 starting at 5:00pm. Students will be knocking on doors to collect any empty liquor, wine, beer or Circle K (Mac’s) milk jugs. Please start saving your bottles now and on Tuesday, someone will stop by to pick them up. You can also leave the empty bottles and milk jugs on your doorstep in advance.

Thank you for your support!

The Grade 6/7 students from St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School