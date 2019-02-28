Pink Shirt Day Statement from Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Official Opposition Ontario NDP, issued the following statement on Pink Shirt Day:

“On Pink Shirt Day, we are inspired by the group of Nova Scotia students who stood up for a peer bullied for wearing pink by donning pink shirts themselves. Since then, Pink Shirt Day has served as a powerful reminder that we can’t, and won’t, tolerate bullying in any of its forms.

Ontario’s New Democrats strive every day to help build a province where everyone, regardless of age, gender or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion, where they’re from or what they look like, can live free from bullying. Whether it’s at school, in the workplace or in public spaces, everyone deserves to feel protected from harassment. Today, we recommit to the education and vigilance needed to protect people from bullying, including cyber bullying — an insidious form of bullying that has caused immeasurable trauma and pain.

The courage and commitment of those Nova Scotia students is a welcome reminder to us today to stand up for one another against bullying in all its forms.”