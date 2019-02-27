Upcoming Course Offerings at Wawa’s Adult Learning Centre (North Algoma Literacy Centre)

Our current basic computer course offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. will come to a close soon on Thursday, February 28. Starting on Tuesday, March 5, we begin the second segment of our computer course. It will concentrate on the use of features within email and social media (Facebook, Messenger, etc.), plus use of the Windows Explorer filing structure.

Beginning Tuesday, April 2, we will offer a basic computer course in Microsoft Word, and in May a basic course in Microsoft Excel. Come in to register for any of the courses listed above. Cheryl Anne, our Adult Instructor, will happily assist you with the questions you bring to class. Computers and laptops are available to use at our centre.

Local family history buffs are invited to continue with Lorne in our Ancestor Research for Beginners course from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

We also offer courses in secondary school upgrading, essential skills, independent learning, self-management and self-direction, and literacy.

Books provide a wonderfully relaxing activity on a cold wintery night. Drop in and see our book collection for sale at $1.00 for paperbacks and $2.00 for hardcover books. The Adult Learning Centre, or North Algoma Literacy Centre, is located next to Canadian Tire at 50B Broadway Avenue.

Our normal business hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon Friday.

To contact us, please call 705-856-4394, or email (see a list of staff emails on our Contact Us page at our website below). For a listing of current programs, visit us on Facebook at Adultlearningcentre Wawa, on the Wawa and Area Sell and Trade Facebook page, or our Programs page on our website at www.wawa-adultlearning centre.com.