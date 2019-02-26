Louise Needham Appointed Director of Patient Care Services at LDHC

The Lady Dunn Health Centre is proud to announce that Louise Needham has been appointed to the position of Director of Patient Care Services, effective February 11, 2019.

The Director of Patient Care Services is the chief nursing executive, and has a portfolio that leads Medicine Services, Long Term Care, and the Dubreuilville and Missanabie Nursing Stations.

Mrs. Needham has been with the Lady Dunn Health Centre for over 23 years, and brings a wealth of clinical experience to this role. She started her career as a staff nurse and moved into the Oncology – Occupational Health Nurse position, and was the Oncology – Palliative Care Nurse Coordinator until assuming her new role. Mrs. Needham has been instrumental to the success of the palliative suite, and serves as the Chairperson of the Integrated Palliative Care Committee.

As a Sault College graduate with certification in Comprehensive Advanced Palliative Care Education, Mrs. Needham has completed numerous courses for nursing care, oncology, and palliative care. She has become a trusted subject matter expert and is well primed for this new endeavor.