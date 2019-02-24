2:00 AM EST Sunday 24 February 2019

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Major winter storm with 20 to 30 cm of snow and blowing snow today and tonight.

Snow will be heavy at times through this evening with total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are likely by tonight.

In addition, northerly wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are expected this afternoon through tonight resulting in very poor to almost nil visibility in blowing snow. Near blizzard conditions are possible.

Conditions will improve Monday morning as winds diminish.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.