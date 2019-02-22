What Happened at Council – February 19

Municipal Council held two meetings on February 19th, a council meeting and a policy committee meeting.

The first item on the Council Meeting was a presentation by Ms. Kadean Olgivie-Pinter, CEO of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. She gave an overview of the hospital, services and staffing for Council and the gallery.

During the Announcements – Mayor Rody thanked everyone for creating, participating and supporting the Wawa Winter Carnival.

On the Consent Agenda there were three items of interest, the appointment of two positions, and the new time for Council Meetings. Mr. Chris Buckell was appointed the Community Representative to the Police Services Board by Council resolution, and Ms. Cathy Cyr was appointed Acting Treasurer until Ms. O’Neill takes her position as CAO/Treasurer. The last item, is that Council and Committee Meetings will now be held at 6:30.

Mayor Ron Rody took time to explain to the new Council members about the Consent Agenda. “The items are placed on there, the idea is that it is stuff that we see on a regular basis. We know that it will be approved.”