Valentine’s Day Winner!

Congratulations to Maury O’Neill on winning the Valentine’s Day Early Bird Draw of $ 1,000.00 for the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association Annual Cash Draw ( Tkt # 0004 ) Thank you all for your support!
Next draws will be at the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby on March 3rd.
