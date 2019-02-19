Sol Mamakwa supports Cat Lake’s call for immediate action on public health emergency

Sol Mamakwa, the NDP’s critic for indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, issued the following statement calling on the Ford government to support the community of Cat Lake, and their request for immediate action on the community’s state of emergency.

Mamakwa, the MPP for Kiiwetinoong, joined Cat Lake community leaders who were at Queen’s Park on Friday to press the Ford government to take care of the health and safety of the children in Cat Lake First Nation.

“Cat Lake First Nation declared a State of Emergency back in January due to dangerous mould levels in their houses. Since then, three children have been medically evacuated out of the community because of life-threatening illnesses. More children are suffering from respiratory illnesses and skin diseases.

As a signatory to Treaty 9, the Ford government must provide immediate medical support as requested by the Cat Lake First Nation. Ontario has a responsibility to uphold its Treaty obligations. As in the health crises declared in other Treaty 9 communities like Kashechewan and Attawapiskat, Ontario must ensure that children, families and Elders are safe.

New Democrats support Cat Lake’s declaration of Jordan’s principle, and call on Premier Ford to work with the community to provide basic and essential health care to the children and members who need it now.”